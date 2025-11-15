Alexander Zverev Gets Honest About His Form Following His Loss At The ATP Finals

World number 3 player Alexander Zverev recently opened up about his form at the ATP Finals. The German player shared that it was an overall 'unsatisfactory' season for him, while admitting that he had played poorly in the tournament.

Alexander Zverev's hopes for reaching the semi-finals came to an end with a 6-4, 7-6(4) defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime on November 14. While speaking in a post-match conference, Zverev praised his opponent, Felix, and got honest about what went wrong for him in this campaign. He shared, "I think Felix evolved as a tennis player since the last couple of months. I think he played better here than in New York. But I also have to be honest with myself. This was the worst match that I played in the last month, taking out the Sinner match in Paris because I wasn't fit. Yeah, from my end, this was not a good tennis match."

He further added, "For me, an incredibly unsatisfying season. The tennis season is long, you have a lot of ups and downs. For me, there were not many ups. I think for me, the Australian Open final, Munich, as you mentioned. Everything else, I'm very unsatisfied."

Alexander Zverev Shares His Thoughts About The Davis Cup

Zverev did not look too excited to play for the Davis Cup and clarified that he will be playing the format just for the sake of his teammates. While talking about the upcoming cup, he shared, "The true Davis Cup is the home-and-away ties. For me, if you’re in the final of Davis Cup, I’m more than happy to play one more week after the ATP Finals. But to play quarterfinals, semifinals, I’m not too happy about because it can be a waste of time."

He further continued to explain, "To play against Italy in Italy, it would be a completely different atmosphere than playing Italy in Spain. I played against [Rafael] Nadal in a bullfighting arena in 2018. That’s for me the real Davis Cup. I don’t think this Davis Cup is the real Davis Cup. It’s an exhibition tournament in a way that is called Davis Cup."

What Did Felix Auger-Aliassime Say Following His Victory Against Zverev

Auger-Aliassime claimed the last semi-final spot following his win against Zverev. When asked about his thoughts, he shared, "This is a high-value tournament for players. It's like a grand finale, and when you have a look at the list of champions, there have been many No. 1s."