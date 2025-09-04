Amanda Anisimova Knocks Iga Swiatek Out Of US Open 2025, Polish Tennis Player Misses Massive Record After Heartbreaking Loss In Quarters

One of the favourites to win the US Open, Iga Swiatek has been knocked out of the tournament. American tennis player Amanda Anisimova defeated Iga Swiatek by 6-4, 6-3 and advanced to the semi-final of the Flushing Meadows. Earlier this year, eighth seed Amanda Anisimova had experienced a heartbreaking loss at the hands of Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon. The Polish tennis star had defeated Anisimova by 6-0, 6-0.

Swiatek Misses Out On Historic Record

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek was not only looking to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the Flushing Meadows, but she was also chasing a record that currently belongs only to Serena Williams. Swiatek was in with a chance of becoming only the second player after Serena Williams to win Wimbledon and the US Open in the same year.

With a crushing defeat against Amanda Anisimova, Swiatek has also missed out on a chance to dethrone Aryna Sabalenka as the world number one.

Amanda Anisimova Reflects On Her US Open Comeback

24-years-old Amanda Anisimova will finally have the last laugh this year as far as the Grand Slams are concerned. In her own words, Anisimova feels that her US Open victory is special, considering the fact how her Wimbledon campaign ended two months ago. "To come back like that from Wimbledon is special to me. I worked so hard to turn around from that, and today I proved that I can do it," said Anisimova after her victory against Swiatek.

Anisimova had dropped her serve in the opening game of the match. Tennis fans had expected this match to be a repeat of Wimbledon, but the American youngster was adamant to turn the tables as she left the Polish tennis star stunned.

All Eyes On Anisimova's Next Opponent