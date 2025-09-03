Novak Djokovic Wishes His Daughter Happy Birthday With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance, Celebrates US Open Semi-Final Qualification | WATCH

One of the Greatest Of All Time, Novak Djokovic stormed into the US Open semi-final after defeating local boy Taylor Fritz. The 38-year-old Serbian Tennis Superstar has a total of 24 Grand Slams to his name and he is currently on the hunt to win his record-breaking 25th. Djokovic had last won the US Open in 2023 when he had defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows.

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance

The 38-year-old Serbian legend maintained a clinical record against Taylor Fritz. Djokovic has an 11-0 head-to-head score over Fritz. The 24-time Grand Slam winner defeated Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and qualified for his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal. "I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player. That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said Djokovic after the game.

Djokovic marked his victory with a special soda pop dance which he referred to as the 'KPop Demon Hunters' dance. "We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them. Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning," said Djokovic, who later revealed that it was his daughter's birthday and the soda pop dance was dedicated to her.

The Serbian legend has been dealing with a lot of fitness issues, but he has still managed to outplay his opponents in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the US Open.

