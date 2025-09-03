Updated 3 September 2025 at 11:39 IST
Novak Djokovic Wishes His Daughter Happy Birthday With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance, Celebrates US Open Semi-Final Qualification | WATCH
Novak Djokovic is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of US Open 2025. Djokovic last emerged victorious in the Flushing Meadows in 2023 when he beat Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
One of the Greatest Of All Time, Novak Djokovic stormed into the US Open semi-final after defeating local boy Taylor Fritz. The 38-year-old Serbian Tennis Superstar has a total of 24 Grand Slams to his name and he is currently on the hunt to win his record-breaking 25th. Djokovic had last won the US Open in 2023 when he had defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows.
ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Keeps The Dream Of Winning 25th Grand Slam Alive, Beats Taylor Fritz To Storm Into US Open 2025 Semis
Novak Djokovic Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Dance
The 38-year-old Serbian legend maintained a clinical record against Taylor Fritz. Djokovic has an 11-0 head-to-head score over Fritz. The 24-time Grand Slam winner defeated Fritz 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and qualified for his 53rd Grand Slam semifinal. "I thought I was really lucky to save some crucial break points in the second set. I think for most of the second and third sets he was the better player. That last game was nerve-wracking. A tough one for Taylor to finish with a double fault, he didn't deserve that," said Djokovic after the game.
Djokovic marked his victory with a special soda pop dance which he referred to as the 'KPop Demon Hunters' dance. "We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them. Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning," said Djokovic, who later revealed that it was his daughter's birthday and the soda pop dance was dedicated to her.
The Serbian legend has been dealing with a lot of fitness issues, but he has still managed to outplay his opponents in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final of the US Open.
ALSO READ | Carlos Alcaraz Continues His Dominance In The US Open, Races Past Jiri Lehecka To Storm Into The Semis Of The Flushing Meadows
Here's What You Need To Know About KPop Demon Hunters
Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 American animated musical urban fantasy film. The movie revolves around the plot where demons preyed on humans, feeding their souls to their ruler Gwi-Ma, and the women eventually became demon hunters and sealed the demons away with a magical barrier later called the Honmoon.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 3 September 2025 at 11:03 IST