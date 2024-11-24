Andy Murray Set To Join Forces With Arch-Rival Novak Djokovic, To Coach Him From Australian Open 25

Novak Djokovic celebrates after defeating Jake Mensik in the men's singles quarterfinals match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China | Image: AP Photo/Andy Wong

Novak Djokovic is aiming for a grand run in the upcoming 2025 season. After a somewhat underwhelming season in 2024, his sole major achievement was winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The Serbian tennis star has remained without a Grand Slam win in 2024, But Novak intends to bounce back with a bang and has got one of his former nemesis who would be joining his team as a coach

Andy Murray & Novak Djokovic Join Hands, Former Tennis Star To Coach Serbian From AO 2025

Novak Djokovic has officially announced that former Tennis ace Andy Murray will be a part of his coaching staff from now. In a social media post, it was revealed that both will begin working together from the Australian Open 2025.

"We played each other since we were boys. Twenty-five years of being rivals, of pushing each other beyond our limits. We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. They called us game changers, risk takers, and history makers. I thought our story may be over. It turns out, it has one final chapter. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner. Welcome on board coach Andy Murray," Novak Djokovic said in a statement by Olympics.com.

Andy Murray, who announced his retirement at the Paris Olympics, also expressed his excitement about joining Novak Djokovic's team for the upcoming Australian Open in 2025. He is eager to be on the same side of the net with one of his former arch-rivals.

"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off-season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open. I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals," said Murray in a statement.

Notably, Novak Djokovic won the gold medal in singles competition in the same stage where Murray announced that the Olympics would be his final competitive match of his career. He will now be a part of Djokovic's group, who is now the last active member of the 'Big 4' as Rafael Nadal retired recently while Roger Federer hung up the racquet back in 2022.