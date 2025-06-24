Andy Murray to Be Honoured With Wimbledon Statue in 2027 Edition of The Tennis Grand Slam

When Andy Murray won the Wimbledon men's singles title in 2013 by defeating Novak Djokovic, he became the first British tennis player in 77 years to lift their home Grand Slam title. 3 years later, Murray would solidify his status as one of England's all-time tennis greats when he lifted the title for a second time. And now Murray will be honoured in 2027 with a statue of his own.

The news was confirmed by Debbie Jevans, the chairperson of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, who revealed the reason why the statue will be unveiled in 2027.

Murray to Be Honoured on Wimbledon's 150th Anniversary

The first edition of the Grand Slam was played in 1877, meaning 2027 will be when it completes 150 years - and that is the occasion they are choosing to honour Murray.

"We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here and we’re working closely with him and his team. And the ambition is that we would unveil that on the 150th anniversary of our first championships, which was 1877, so would be in 2027," Jevans told the ainslie + ainslie Performance People Podcast.

Jevans further added that they are taking inspiration from the kind of tribute that Roland Garros gave Rafael Nadal at the French Open 2025.

Fitting Tribute to Scotsman

When talking of the tennis ‘Big 4’, Murray can sometimes be an afterthought given his Slam title count (3) is dwarfed by Roger Federer (20), Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (23).

However, Murray brought British tennis some much-needed glory after a time when a great number of players from the country were unable to be regular fixtures at Grand Slam events.

It is also worth remembering that Murray won back-to-back Olympic gold medals too, first in the London Olympics of 2012 and then the Rio Games in 2016.