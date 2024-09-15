sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 13:33 IST, September 15th 2024

Argentina reaches Davis Cup Final after tense win over Finland

Argentina has clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland in Manchester.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zizou Bergs
Belgium's Zizou Bergs plays Brazil's Thiago Monteiro during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:33 IST, September 15th 2024