Published 13:33 IST, September 15th 2024
Argentina reaches Davis Cup Final after tense win over Finland
Argentina has clinched a berth in the eight-team Davis Cup Final with a tense 3-0 win over Finland in Manchester.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Belgium's Zizou Bergs plays Brazil's Thiago Monteiro during their Davis Cup tennis match at the Unipol Arena, in Bologna, Italy | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:33 IST, September 15th 2024