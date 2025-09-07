Aryna Sabalenka Breaks The 'Jinx Of 11' After Outplaying Amanda Anisimova In US Open 2025 Final, Becomes Only Second Woman To Script Historic Feat

World number one and top seed Aryna Sabalenka stunned Amanda Anisimova 6–3, 7–6(3) in a battle that went on for over ninety minutes and defended her US Open title. The 27-year-old Belarusian tennis player now has four Grand Slam titles to her name. The summit clash was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and Sabalenka proved to be too good for the American tennis star on the grandest stage of them all.

Sabalenka Achieves Two Historic Feats

Aryna Sabalenka's fourth Grand Slam win cements her in the galaxy of the greats. In her summit clash against Amanda Anisimova, Sabalenka hit 13 winners and made 15 unforced errors. Sabalenka not only won the coveted US Open silver, but she also created a few records along the way. The Belarusian tennis player finally managed to break the 'Jinx of 11' and she has now become only the second player after Serena Williams to win back-to-back singles titles in Flushing Meadows since 2014.

Sabalenka also became only the second player in the Open Era to achieve 100 Grand Slam match wins after Iga Swiatek, who breached the same milestone earlier this year in Wimbledon. Interestingly, Swiatek had defeated Anisimova in the summit clash of Wimbledon 2025.

Sabalenka is now in an elite company of female tennis players who defended their US Open title, which includes the likes of Serena Williams (2012-2014), Kim Clijsters (2009-2010), Venus Williams (2000-2001), Monica Seles (1991-1992), Steffi Graf (1988-1989, 1995-1996), Martina Navratilova (1983-1984, 1986-1987), and Chris Evert (1975-1978).

"I think because of the finals earlier this season, this one felt different. This one felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get this one. I knew that the hard work we put in, like, I deserved to have a Grand Slam title this season. So when I fell, it was like truly emotions, because it means a lot to defend this title and to bring such great tennis on court," Sabalenka said after the game.

Amanda Anisimova Praises Sabalenka