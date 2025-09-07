WATCH: Amanda Anisimova Breaks Down After Losing US Open 2025 Final To Aryna Sabalenka, Weeps Inconsolably As She Falters In The Summit Clash

Defending champion at the Flushing Meadows and top seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated American Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 7-6(3). With this victory, the 27-year-old Belarusian tennis player also became the first woman to win back-to-back singles titles in Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams, who achieved the same feat in 2014.

Sabalenka has now taken her Grand Slam tally to four. Anisimova, who defeated Iga Swiatek in the semis, did fancy her chance of winning the title, but Sabalenka was too good for her in the summit clash.

Amanda Anisimova Breaks Down After Heartbreaking Loss To Aryna Sabalenka

Anisimova has had a great record so far against Sabalenka in all the matches that they have played against each other. According to the official Olympics website, Anisimova had held a 6-3 lead over Sabalenka prior to the US Open Final. Earlier this year, Anisimova had lost to Swiatek in the finals of Wimbledon 2025. This was Amanda's second straight loss in a Grand Slam final.

After the game ended, Amanda Anisimova was inconsolable and broke down into tears while sitting in a corner with a towel. Seeing the emotions get the better of Anisimova, Stacey Allaster, the tournament director, consoled her. "It’s been a memorable summer. Losing two finals in a row is both an achievement and incredibly tough. I feel like I didn’t fight hard enough for my dreams today," said the American tennis player after the game.

In a great show of sportsmanship spirit, Anisimova also lavished praise on Sabalenka, who notched her 100th Grand Slam match victory. "I want to congratulate Aryna, you're truly incredible. I face you often, and I’m constantly in awe of everything you’ve accomplished. You keep achieving remarkable milestones. Big congratulations," said Anisimova after the game.

Anisimova Breaches New Career Milestone