Carlos Alcaraz And Jannik Sinner Race Past Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer And Novak Djokovic, Join Forces To Set Up Historic US Open 2025 Final

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have continued to dominate and they are all set to meet each other in yet another Grand Slam final. The youngsters had locked horns in the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open prior to the US Open, but Sinner had to pull out of the final due to illness. The summit clash of the 2025 edition of the US Open will be played on 7th September at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Set Up Historic US Open 2025 Final

With three iconic players (Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Roger Federer) out of the 'Big Four' gone, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have continued to shine and outsmart their opponents in every passing Grand Slam. Alcaraz defeated the last active member of the 'Big Four', Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 to qualify for the US Open finals.

This is the first time in Tennis history that two men will meet each other in three straight Grand Slam finals within a single season according to ATP.

Sinner, on the other hand, defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open semifinal 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Italian Tennis star is the defending champion of the US Open, but he will have to face a stiff competition from Carlos Alcaraz to defend his title. "Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better," said Sinner.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Gets Standing Ovation From The Crowd At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center As He Exits US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner In Finals

2025: Carlos Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner

2025: Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon

2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in French Open

2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in ATP Masters 1000 Rome

2024: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in China Open (ATP 500)

2022: Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Croatia Open (ATP 250)

Alcaraz Looks To Continue His Domination Over Sinner