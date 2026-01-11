Aryna Sabalenka Clinches Back-to-Back Victories In Brisbane International, Downs Kostyuk in Straight Sets In The Final

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus poses with the winners trophy after winning the women's final match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-4, 6-3, at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane | Image: AP

Aryna Sabalenka continues to dominate in the women's singles event at the Brisbane International. The Belarusian clinched an emphatic victory in the final over Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk at the Pat Rafter Arena.

A straight-sets victory will boost Aryna Sabalenka's confidence as she lifts a title ahead of a major Grand Slam event, as all roads lead to the Australian Open 2026 at Melbourne Park.

Tensions were significantly higher in the women's singles final between Sabalenka and Kostyuk due to the Ukrainian's comments before the game about the Belarusian. It set the stage for an intense game in Brisbane.

Aryna Sabalenka Clinches Back-to-Back Titles In Brisbane International

Marta Kostyuk was constantly attacking Aryna Sabalenka's serves in the opening game, but the returns went long, leaving the Ukrainian disgruntled over her errors. Sabalenka managed to capitalise on the errors and clinched a lead in the first set.

The Ukrainian's facial expression following two double faults in the match said it all, as it was evident that the leverage was slipping out. Aryna went firmly combative in the tense competition.

Kotsyuk's series of errors continued as she went long, handing Sabalenka an early break on a point. While the Ukrainian had some flashes of brilliance in the game, Sabalenka was simply better in the one-hour, 17-minute competition at the Pat Rafter Arena in Queensland, Australia.

Sabalenka Kissed Her Biceps Following Title Victory Over Kostyuk

The post-match atmosphere was rather interesting as Aryna Sabalenka kissed her biceps following her successful title defence in the Brisbane International.

It was a reference to Marta Kostyuk's unusual comments about Sabalenka, saying that she had higher testosterone than other female players. While the Ukrainian said that her words were misinterpreted, Sabalenka did not let that slide.

Marta Kostyuk did not acknowledge Aryna Sabalenka by name in the post-match either, likely because of Belarus' involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

However, Sabalenka congratulated Kostyuk and hopes to be a part of several more finals against the Ukrainian.

“I want to start with congratulating Marta and her team on an incredible start to the season. I hope that we’re going to meet each other many more times in the finals to show great tennis,” Sabalenka said at the trophy presentation.