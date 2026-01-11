Sourav Ganguly Namedrops India's Biggest Trump Card In T20 World Cup 2026

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner. With less than a month away from the cricketing extravaganza, defending champions India will have a point to prove under the guidance of Suryakumar Yadav.

Sourav Ganguly Picks Up India's Trump Card in T20 World Cup

With no Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the shortest format anymore, India will have a tough task to cut out as it stands. The Men In Blue will enter the tournament as one of the definite favourites and their recent performances in the shortest format are nothing short of stupendous. They haven't lost a single T20I series since the T20 World Cup victory and will pose a great threat to New Zealand when they face off against them in the upcoming five-match T20I series.

Sourav Ganguly feels Varun Chakravarthy will play a key role for the Men In Blue in the T20 World Cup. The former Indian captain said, “India is my favourite, because they have the best spinners in the world. Varun Chakravarthy is fit. India is the favourite in this World Cup.”

India Will Heavily Bank On Spinners

India will be banking heavily on spinners. The selectors have picked four spinners in Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, as spin will play a significant role given the characteristics of pitches in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

All of them would offer a different kind of threat to the batters. Varun has been in the form of his life. The mystery spinner has picked up six wickets against South Africa and followed it up with six wickets in two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Advertisement