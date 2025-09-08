'Champion Again': Rafael Nadal Pens Down Heartfelt Post For Carlos Alcaraz After His Races Past Jannik Sinner To Win US Open 2025

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz outplayed arch-rival and defending champion Jannik Sinner to win the Flushing Meadows for the second time in his career. It was also Alcaraz's sixth Grand Slam title.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner have been locked in fierce battles this year. Sinner had defeated the Spaniard in the summit clash of Wimbledon, whereas Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open final after the Italian tennis star pulled out due to illness.

Rafael Nadal Praises Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and he has now reclaimed the top spot from the Italian. The Spaniard is now only the second-youngest man in the Open Era to have won six majors and he is only behind Bjorn Borg.

Despite all his efforts, Alcaraz hasn't been able to win the Australian Open so far. Unfortunately for him, he has been able to qualify for only one quarterfinal in four previous editions. If Alcaraz wins the Australian Open next year, he will surpass Rafael Nadal and become the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.

"Obviously I’m going to try to do it next year. But if it is not next year, hopefully in two, three, or four. I will keep trying to complete it," said Alcaraz after he defeated Sinner in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz continues to receive a lot of praise and appreciation from the fans and the experts of the sport, but it was Rafael Nadal's post that grabbed many eyeballs. "Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz! Champion again of the US Open and number 1! Congratulations on all the work behind this great season," wrote the tennis legend on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Alcaraz's Registers Historic Record