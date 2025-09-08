Updated 8 September 2025 at 09:43 IST
'Champion Again': Rafael Nadal Pens Down Heartfelt Post For Carlos Alcaraz After His Races Past Jannik Sinner To Win US Open 2025
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win his second US Open title. Alcaraz now has six Grand Slam titles to his name
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz outplayed arch-rival and defending champion Jannik Sinner to win the Flushing Meadows for the second time in his career. It was also Alcaraz's sixth Grand Slam title.
Both Alcaraz and Sinner have been locked in fierce battles this year. Sinner had defeated the Spaniard in the summit clash of Wimbledon, whereas Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open final after the Italian tennis star pulled out due to illness.
Rafael Nadal Praises Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and he has now reclaimed the top spot from the Italian. The Spaniard is now only the second-youngest man in the Open Era to have won six majors and he is only behind Bjorn Borg.
Despite all his efforts, Alcaraz hasn't been able to win the Australian Open so far. Unfortunately for him, he has been able to qualify for only one quarterfinal in four previous editions. If Alcaraz wins the Australian Open next year, he will surpass Rafael Nadal and become the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.
"Obviously I’m going to try to do it next year. But if it is not next year, hopefully in two, three, or four. I will keep trying to complete it," said Alcaraz after he defeated Sinner in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows.
Alcaraz continues to receive a lot of praise and appreciation from the fans and the experts of the sport, but it was Rafael Nadal's post that grabbed many eyeballs. "Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz! Champion again of the US Open and number 1! Congratulations on all the work behind this great season," wrote the tennis legend on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.
Alcaraz's Registers Historic Record
Sinner, who looked in sublime touch, was too good for Sinner in the Big Finals. Alcaraz registered 42 winners as compared to Sinner’s 21 after winning 98 of 101 service games. This makes him only the second man since USA's Pete Sampras in the 1990s while conceding these many service games.
