Updated 8 September 2025 at 10:25 IST
'We’re Definitely Gonna Work': Jannik Sinner Underlines The Biggest Reasons Behind His Loss Against Carlos Alcaraz In The US Open Final
Jannik Sinner lost his US Open title to Carloz Alcaraz. Earlier this year, Sinner had defeated Alcaraz in the summit clash of Wimbledon
US Open Final: Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner lost his US Open title to Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash. The Spaniard defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and claimed his second US Open title. This is also Carlos Alcaraz's sixth Grand Slam title. Unfortunately for Sinner, he also relinquished his number one ranking to the 22-year-old Spaniard. Sinner did not look as if he was on the top of his game and Carlos Alcaraz made the most of the opportunity.
Jannik Sinner Addresses One of the Biggest Reasons Behind His Defeat
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been arch-rivals for quite some time now. Sinner had defeated Alcaraz in the summit clash of Wimbledon earlier this year. Alcaraz then won the Cincinnati Open final and Jannik Sinner had to pull out of the game due to illness. Sinner and Alcaraz have now played seven finals against each other throughout their career. Alcaraz dominates the head-to-head clash with five wins.
After his loss against Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner said that he was determined to make a few changes to his game before he faces the Spaniard next time. The arch-rivals would likely face each other next time in a Grand Slam, during the Australian Open in 2026.
"I was very predictable on court today. He did many things, he changed up the game. That’s also his style of how he plays. We’re definitely gonna work on that. I’m trying to be more prepared for the next match when I will play against him. You arrive at the point where you have to play Carlos, where you have to go out of the comfort zone," said former world number one Sinner after his loss against Alcaraz.
List of Finals Between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner
- 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in US Open
- 2025: Carlos Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner
- 2025: Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon
- 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in French Open
- 2025: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in ATP Masters 1000 Rome
- 2024: Carlos Alcaraz defeats Jannik Sinner in China Open (ATP 500)
- 2022: Jannik Sinner defeats Carlos Alcaraz in Croatia Open (ATP 250)
Carlos Alcaraz Claims the Number One Spot
The 22-year-old youngster has not only won the US Open final for the second time, but he also dethroned Jannik Sinner from the top spot of the rankings. Alcaraz is yet to win the Australian Open title and if he ends up doing so next year, then he will race past Rafael Nadal and become the youngest man in history to complete a career Grand Slam.
