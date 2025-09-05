Aryna Sabalenka Reveals 'Go After my Shots' Blueprint For US Open 2025 Final vs Amanda Anisimova

US Open 2025 Final: We are now in for a mouthwatering women's final at the US Open 2025 in which defending champion Aryna Sabalenka takes on home favourite Amanda Anisimova. While it promises to be a cracking finale in front of a packed crowd, Sabalenka has already revealed her plan against Anisimova. As per Sabalenka, she believes she has to trust her shots and go for them.

‘Have to trust myself’

“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots. I felt like in that match at Wimby, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors. I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn't use them, and I feel like the key for me going to be just go out there, of course, like, obviously fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots," Sabalenka said via US Open Press.

After squandering the first set, World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back to keep her US Open title defence rolling by beating American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in their semi-final.

It's All About Money, Honey!

Exciting times for women in tennis as the US Open management has increased the prize money to an all-time high.

“2025 US Open prize money sets record for largest purse in tennis history,” US Open Tennis’s official handle posted on social media.