Jannik Sinner Breaks Silence On Incident When A Fan Reached For His Bag Post-US Open Match: 'I Don’t Have Only Rackets There'

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, reacts after defeating Lorenzo Musetti, of Italy, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Image: AP

Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked Italian tennis player, opened up on the incident where a fan was attempting to open his bag when he went towards the fan after his match.

The defending champion was more concerned about losing his phone and wallet during the incident, and the 24-year-old had to check whether they were stolen.

The incident happened when Jannik Sinner was leaving the court after the Round of 16 clash and was engaging with some fans before heading back to the locker room.

Jannik Sinner Speaks Out on Shocking Theft Attempt After US Open Match

With the kit bag on his shoulders, Jannik Sinner handed his towel to a fan and also posed for a selfie. That is when another fan was seen leaning over and attempting to get his hands on the bag by pulling the zipper.

The security personnel saw it and promptly removed his hand from Jannik Sinner's bag. The Italian eventually walked away, while the fan was caught in the act.

Jannik Sinner responded to the incident, highlighting that he wasn't worried about losing his tennis equipment as there was more than just that in his bag.

“I checked straightaway if he took something, because I don’t have only rackets there. I have my phone. I have my wallet.”

“But I feel like the security is doing great job. Especially on court, there are lots of security. I believe especially the big tournaments, they make an amazing job to (make us) feel safe. So even new things happen like this, they make a great job. It’s all fine,” Jannik Sinner said on Wednesday night, as quoted by AP.

Jannik Sinner Reaches The US Open Semifinal Against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Jannik Sinner has breezed past his opponents at the US Open Tennis Championships, where he is defending the title this year.

The world number one has put up a dominant showcase, defeating Vit Kopriva, Alexei Popyrin, and Alexander Bublik in straight sets and then securing a solid four-set comeback against Denis Shapovalov.