Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: Here's The Head-to-Head Record Ahead Of US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final

US Open 2025: World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in the upcoming US Open 2025 women's singles final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, on Sunday, September 7.

The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM on Sunday, September 7.

Sabalenka, Anisimova's Road To Final In Women's Singles Final At US Open 2025

Sabalenka confirmed her place in the final after beating America's Jessica Pegula by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-final on September 5.

On the other hand, Anisimova clinched a clinical 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 win over Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka to march into the finals of the women's singles category.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova: Head-to-Head

Sabalenka and Anisimova faced each other nine times, out of which the Belarusian sealed just three wins, while the American secured six victories over the current world number one. Even though the stats give an advantage to Anisimova, but Sabalenka won't leave her opponent without giving a fight.

The 27-year-old world number 1 has clinched 20 singles titles. Meanwhile, the American has only three singles titles.

The first time the two rising stars locked horns was in 2019 in the Round of 32 clash at the Australian Open. It was Anisimova who clinched a 3-6, 2-6 win against Sabalenka in the first encounter.

At the French Open in 2019, Anisimova again sealed a 4-6, 2-6 victory over the 27-year-old. In 2022, the two rising stars faced each other three times, out of which Anisimova sealed three wins and Sabalenka bagged just one victory.

After 2022, Sabalenka and Anisimova faced two times in 2024. This time, the American and the Belarusian clinched one game each.

In 2025, the two encountered for the first time in the French Open in the Round of 16, where Sabalenka clinched a 7-5, 6-3 win over Anisimova. Later, they faced again in the Wimbledon semi-final, this time it was the American who had the last laugh after clinching a 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 triumph.