Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Here's How Much Money The Winner Of US Open 2025 Final Will Win

Defending champion Jannik Sinner is all set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows. Prior to this, the youngsters squared off in the Cincinnati Open final and Sinner had to pull out due to illness. Alcaraz got the better of Novak Djokovic in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2 in the semis. Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime to set a date with the young Spaniard in the US Open final.

Here's US Open 2025's Prize Money

A lot will be at stake for both Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the summit clash of the Flushing Meadows. Sinner, who has won four Grand Slam, is hunting for his fifth title. Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won five Grand Slam titles so far in his career. Djokovic also looked a bit exhausted and Alcaraz got the better of him in the semis. Alcaraz also said that he is getting a bit more mature and is getting to know what needs to be done both on and off the court.

Sinner started his game on a high by winning the first set 6-1. He later dropped the second set 3-6, but later registered a stunning comeback by winning the third and fourth sets 6-3 and 6-4. "Grand Slams are the most important tournaments we have throughout the year, and finding myself again in another final this year, especially the last one of the season, with an amazing crowd, doesn't matter when you play. It doesn't get any better," Sinner said after the game.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Gets Standing Ovation From The Crowd At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center As He Exits US Open 2025

The winner of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner US Open Final will bag a whopping $5,000,000 or Rs 43.65 crore (approx). The Sinner vs Alcaraz final will be played on September 8, 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Head-To-Head Performances