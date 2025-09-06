Novak Djokovic Gets Standing Ovation From The Crowd At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center As He Exits US Open 2025 | WATCH

Novak Djokovic suffered yet another heartbreak as he was knocked out of the 2025 edition of the US Open, courtesy of a loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-final. Djokovic, who was on the hunt to win his 25th Grand Slam title, will have to wait until next year to attain the historic feat. The 38-year-old Serbian legend, who continued to battle with fitness and injury issues, looked a bit timid as compared to his opponent Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic Gets Standing Ovation At The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

This is the fourth Grand Slam in a year where Djokovic's dream of winning the record 25th ended in a semi-final. Alcaraz looked on the top of his game and defeated Djokovic 6-4, 7-6, 6-2. "I think you’re right, I lost three out of four slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing at a high level," said the Serbian tennis legend after the game.

Djokovic had retired mid-match against Alexander Zverev in Australia, he then lost the semis of both Roland Garros and Wimbledon to Jannik Sinner, and his run at the US Open has now ended with a loss against Alcaraz. "Unfortunately I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and keep with his rhythm for two sets, but after that I was out and he kept going," Djokovic said after his heartbreaking loss to Alcaraz.

Djokovic's fourth loss in a Grand Slam in the same calendar year doesn't take away anything from the illustrious career that he has had so far. The Serbian legend received a standing ovation from the fans as he walked out of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Djokovic Eyes Australian Open For His Record 25th Title