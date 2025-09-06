Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Women's Singles Final Match Live In India?

US Open 2025: World number 1 Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with American tennis player Amanda Anisimova in the US Open 2025 women's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 7.

The women's singles final is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST.

ALSO READ: Spanish Prodigy Carlos Alcaraz On The Verge Of Remarkable Milestone At US Open Ahead Of Final Against Jannik Sinner

Aryna Sabalenka marched into the final of the ongoing US Open 2025, clinching a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over America's Jessica Pegula in the semi-final fixture.

On the other hand, Amanda Anisimova advanced into the summit clash after sealing a 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 over Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka in the semi-final.

The last time Sabalenka and Anisimova faced each other was back in the women's semi-finals of Wimbledon 2025, where it was the American who had the last laugh after she sealed a 4-6, 6-4, 4-6 win over the Belarusian. However, Amanda Anisimova conceded a humiliating 0-6, 0-6 defeat to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final match of Wimbledon 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova Live Streaming Details

When Will The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Match Take Place?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Match will take place on Sunday, September 7, from 1:30 AM IST onwards.

Where Will The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Match Take Place?

The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Aryna Sabalenka vs Amanda Anisimova US Open 2025 Women's Final Match Live Streaming?