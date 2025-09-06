Novak Djokovic Reveals Insights Into Challenges Faced During 2025 US Open Semi-Final Against Carlos Alcaraz: 'I Ran Out Of Gas After...'

US Open 2025: Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic decoded his poor performance against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open 2025 semi-final, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, on Saturday, September 6.

In the first semi-final fixture of the ongoing US Open 2025, Carlos Alcaraz clinched a dominating 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 triumph over Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic Decodes His Performance Against Carlos Alcaraz

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic revealed that he ran out of energy after the second set. The Serbian added that he had enough energy to fight against the Spanish youngster till the second set.

The Serb further added that in the third set, he struggled to keep up with Alcaraz.

“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that I was gassed out, and he kept going," Djokovic said.

The 38-year-old heaped praise on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, saying that the two youngsters are playing at their high level, currently.

“I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they're just too good, playing on a really high level,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz Outclassed Novak Djokovic In US Open 2025 Semi-Final

From the very first moment of the semi-final clash, it was Alcaraz who dominated the game. In the first set, Alcaraz smoothly clinched a 4-6 win.

The Serb displayed a stunning recovery performance in the second set. At one point, it felt like Djokovic would beat the Spaniard. But the 22-year-old shocked his critics with a solid comeback. Alcaraz came from behind and clinched the second set in a tiebreaker.

During the tiebreaker in the second set, Djokovic seemed a bit off from the game. The Serb looked tired in the third set, and Alcaraz took advantage of it. The 22-year-old outclassed the Serbian and clinched a dominating 2-6 win in the third set.