Spanish Prodigy Carlos Alcaraz On The Verge Of Remarkable Milestone At US Open Ahead Of Final Against Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz in action against Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2025 semi-final | Image: AP

US Open 2025: Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz will take on Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner in the final match of the ongoing US Open 2025, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, on Sunday, September 7.

Alcaraz marched into the summit clash of the US Open 2025 after sealing a dominating 4-6, 6-7, 2-6 victory over Novak Djokovic in the first semi-final clash. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner advanced his way into the final after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime by 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second semi-final fixture.

Carlos Alcaraz On The Brink Of Achieving Elusive Feat In US Open

In the upcoming final clash, Carlos Alcaraz will have the opportunity to become the first man to win the US Open title without losing a set. The 22-year-old Spaniard is just a straight-sets win in the final away to achieve the remarkable landmark.

The Spanish prodigy has made his way into the final of the US Open 2025 without losing a single set. In all the matches at the US Open 2025, the 22-year-old has clinched straight-set victories over his opponents.

Carlos Alcaraz's Journey At The US Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz started his voyage in the US Open 2025 with a 4-6, 5-7, 4-6 win over American tennis player Reilly Opelka in the first round. In the second round, Alcaraz faced Italy's Mattia Bellucci and clinched a 1-6, 0-6, 3-6 victory.

The Spaniard locked horns with Italy's Luciano Darderi in the third round. Alcaraz once again dominated the match and sealed a 2-6, 4-6, 0-6 win. In the Round of 16, the eight-time Grand Slam winner defeated French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech.

Carlos Alcaraz faced Czech tennis player Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-final, where the Spanish youngster sealed a 4-6, 2-6, 4-6 victory.

In the first set of the semi-final clash against Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz sealed a comfortable 4-6 win. The youngster forced the Serb to make mistakes in the game. In the second set, the 38-year-old had a stupendous start and took a three-game lead, but Alcaraz didn't lose hope and made a stunning comeback to win the set in the tiebreaker.