Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina: From Head-To-Head To Live Stream Here's All You Need To Know About Australian Open Women's Singles Final

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open Women's Singles Final on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The two stars will lock horns at the Rod Laver Arena with hopes of lifting the marquee title.

Aryna Sabalenka has enjoyed a successful tournament so far, where she beat Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the first round, Zhuoxuan Bai in the second round, Anastasia Potapova in the third round, Victoria Mboko in the fourth round, Iva Jovic in the quarterfinals, and Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals. Notably, all without dropping a set point.

Similarly, Elena Rybakina did not drop a set point when she beat Kaja Juvan in the first round, Varvara Gracheva in the second round, Tereza Valentova in the third round, Elise Mertens in the fourth round, Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals, and Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

Ahead of the Australian Open Women's Singles Final, here's everything you need to know.

Australian Open Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Head-To-Head Record

The two players will be meeting for the 15th time, with Sabalenka having a slight edge in an 8-6 head-to-head record against Rybakina. The last time both of them met was in the WTA Finals trophy, where things went the way of Elena Rybakina as she claimed the win after a dominant tiebreaker against Aryna Sabalenka.

Notably, their only Melbourne Park clash also came in the final three years back, where Sabalenka won her first singles Grand Slam of her career.

When And Where Will The Australian Open Women's Singles Final Take Place?

The Australian Open final clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will be held at the Rod Laver Arena on January 31, 2026.

Where Can You Watch The Live Telecast Of The Australian Open Final?

The live telecast of the women's singles final can be watched on Sony Sports Network.

Where Can You Live Stream The Australian Open Final?