Carlos Alcaraz Replicates F1 Legend Fernando Alonso's Iconic Pose After Victory In Longest Ever Australian Open Semi-Final

Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz marched into the finals after sealing a stunning victory over German star Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semi-final at the Australian Open 2026, on Friday, January 30.

Alcaraz Dominates Zverev To Seal Final Spot At Australian Open 2026

In the five-hour and 27-minute clash at the Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz clinched a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5 victory over the World No. 3 to confirm his spot in the finals.

The first semi-final match between Alcaraz and Zverev at the Australian Open 2026 has scripted history as it became the Longest ever semifinal in the history of the tournament.

The Spaniard clinched the first two sets and was leading comfortably over the German. However, the match took a turn later in the third set when Alcaraz sustained a blow, which made it tough for the 22-year-old to clinch a win.

Alcaraz felt discomfort in his upper right leg. The World No. 1 was close to sealing a win much before with a three-set win, but the injury made it tough for him. However, the Spanish youngster kept his nerves cool and clinched a victory in the fifth and final set.

Carlos Alcaraz Mirrors Fernando Alonso's Victory Celebration

Following the win on Friday, January 30, Alcaraz replicated Formula 1 legend Fernando Alonso's iconic "Samurai" celebration. Alonso first came up with the iconic celebration in the 2006 Formula One season with Renault F1 Team. By copying Alonso's celebration, the 22-year-old paid tribute to his fellow Spaniard.

In the men's singles final at the Australian Open 2026, Carlos Alcaraz will face either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic, who are facing each other in the second semi-final match.