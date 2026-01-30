Updated 30 January 2026 at 20:44 IST
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Outclasses World No. 2 Jannik Sinner In Five-Set Thriller, Sets Up Final Date With Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic marched into the finals at the Australian Open 2026 after beating World No. Jannik Sinner in the semi-final, on Friday, January 30.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Australian Open 2026: Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic clinched a convincing victory over World No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semi-final at the ongoing Australian Open 2026, on Friday, January 30.
Djokovic Sets Up Final Date With Alcaraz At Australian Open 2026
At the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic showcased a dominating performance and sealed a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Sinner in the second semi-final match. The five-set thriller between Djokovic and Sinner lasted for four hours and nine minutes.
In the men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2026, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, February 1. It will also be Djokovic's 11th Australian Open final.
The victory over Sinner marked the Serbian's maiden five-set match win since the French Open in 2024.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Carlos Alcaraz Storms Into Australian Open 2026 Finals, World No. 1 Seals Commanding Win Over Alexander Zverev In Semis
Novak Djokovic Aims To End Trophy Drought
Sinner had a better start to the match after sealing the first set 3-6. But the Serbian tennis legend didn't give up and kept fighting to secure the final berth. The second set was secured by Djokovic after he dominated the Italian. The World No. 2 didn't lose hope and made a comeback in the third set after clinching it 4-6. However, the Serbian showed his experience and sealed the fourth and fifth sets of the second semi-final match at the Australian Open 2026.
Advertisement
Djokovic said that it was a high-quality match against Sinner. The Serbian added that he feels ‘surreal’ after the win.
“I am lost for words right now, to be honest. It feels surreal to be honest. Playing for over four hours, it is nearly 2 am. Reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa in the final and that was almost six hours. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to win tonight against him...," Djokovic said after the win over Sinner.
ALSO WATCH: Novak Djokovic Commends Carlos Alcaraz On Historic Semi-Final Triumph At Australian Open 2026
This is the first time since Wimbledon 2018, when both the semi-finals in the men's singles have gone to five sets.
The Serbian will be eyeing an end to his trophy drought. The World No. 4 won his last trophy at the US Open in 2023.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 30 January 2026 at 20:03 IST