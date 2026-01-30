Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Outclasses World No. 2 Jannik Sinner In Five-Set Thriller, Sets Up Final Date With Carlos Alcaraz

Australian Open 2026: Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic clinched a convincing victory over World No. 2 Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semi-final at the ongoing Australian Open 2026, on Friday, January 30.

Djokovic Sets Up Final Date With Alcaraz At Australian Open 2026

At the Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic showcased a dominating performance and sealed a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Sinner in the second semi-final match. The five-set thriller between Djokovic and Sinner lasted for four hours and nine minutes.

In the men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2026, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday, February 1. It will also be Djokovic's 11th Australian Open final.

The victory over Sinner marked the Serbian's maiden five-set match win since the French Open in 2024.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic Aims To End Trophy Drought

Sinner had a better start to the match after sealing the first set 3-6. But the Serbian tennis legend didn't give up and kept fighting to secure the final berth. The second set was secured by Djokovic after he dominated the Italian. The World No. 2 didn't lose hope and made a comeback in the third set after clinching it 4-6. However, the Serbian showed his experience and sealed the fourth and fifth sets of the second semi-final match at the Australian Open 2026.

Advertisement

Djokovic said that it was a high-quality match against Sinner. The Serbian added that he feels ‘surreal’ after the win.

“I am lost for words right now, to be honest. It feels surreal to be honest. Playing for over four hours, it is nearly 2 am. Reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa in the final and that was almost six hours. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to win tonight against him...," Djokovic said after the win over Sinner.

This is the first time since Wimbledon 2018, when both the semi-finals in the men's singles have gone to five sets.