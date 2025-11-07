ATP Finals Groups Set: Djokovic, Alcaraz & De Minaur Pitted Together; Sinner Drawn With Ben Shelton & Zverev

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz during the Trophy Ceremony of US Open | Image: Associated Press

The ATP Finals will be a spectacle to remember as the top eight-ranked tennis players in singles and doubles categories will be in action against each other.

Stars like Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will battle for the number one spot, which Sinner had recently reclaimed from Alcaraz after a historic triumph in the Paris Masters.

Active legends like Novak Djokovic and leading upstarts like Ben Shelton will be in action in a match where the best player will stand out among the rest.

Alcaraz Drawn With Djokovic & De Minaur; Sinner Paired With Ben Shelton & Zverev

After multiple Grand Slam events and ATP Tennis tours in which players made history, the Nitto ATP Finals would be the season-ending spectacle. The best tennis players in singles and doubles will be crowned as the best in one of the most significant tennis events after the four Grand Slams.

The ATP Finals draw has pitted the top-eight tennis players in two groups of four, with top-ranked Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz headlining the sides.

Alcaraz leads the Jimmy Connors Group, and stars like Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur are a part of it.

On the other hand, Sinner leads the Bjorn Borg Group and features stars like Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti.

Nitto ATP Finals Singles Groups

The Jimmy Connors Group: Carlos Alcaraz (Number 2), Novak Djokovic (Number 4), Taylor Fritz (Number 6), Alex de Minaur (Number 7)

The Bjorn Borg Group: Jannik Sinner (Top Seed), Alexander Zverev (Number 3), Ben Shelton (Number 5), Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti (Number 8)

ATP Finals Have A Record-Setting Prize Money In 2025

The 2025 ATP Final will take place from November 9 to 16, 2025, at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. It features a hard surface and has a seating capacity of 15,657.

A record-setting total of USD 15.5 million prize money will be on offer in the tournament, receiving a significant USD 250,000 increase in 2025. An undefeated singles champion will pocket USD 5.07 million, while the undefeated doubles team will bag USD 959,300.

Check out the entire price breakdown for the Singles tournament in the ATP Finals 2025.

Singles prize money (2025) Cash Prize Alternate USD 155,000 Participation USD 331,000 Round-robin win USD 396,500 Semi-final win USD 1,183,500 Final win USD 2,367,000 Undefeated champion USD 5,071,000

Check out the entire price breakdown for the Doubles tournament in the ATP Finals 2025.