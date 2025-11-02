Jannik Sinner Reclaims World No. 1 Title With Straight-Sets Win Over Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final

Italy's Jannik Sinner holds the trophy after winning the final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Paris | Image: AP

Jannik Sinner has clinched a significant 6-4, 7-6(4) victory in the Paris Masters Final, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets on Sunday. The Italian Tennis player claimed his maiden Paris title.

24-year-old Jannik Sinner would also reclaim the world number one spot, dethroning his Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, once the ATP updates the rankings on Monday.

Jannik Sinner entered the tournament with epic composure and temperament, putting up a significant display throughout the Paris ATP tournament. He remained in robust form and dropped only one set throughout the event.

In a game which lasted for an hour and 52 minutes, Sinner gained the advantage in the opening game. He was clinical while serving and allowed only three return points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime came down hard in the second set, pushing for breakthroughs. But the Italian was a step ahead in the game. Auger-Aliassime pushed it into a tiebreak, but Sinner reigned supreme with his aggressive play, as he bagged the decisive points to secure the win in clinical fashion.

Sinner Thrilled Following Clinical Finish

Following the Paris Masters triumph, Jannik Sinner has established newfound dominance in the game by extending his indoor winning streak to 26 matches.

Additionally, the Italian has not dropped a single set in the entire week to become the first tennis player to win a Masters 1000 title in Paris since Novak Djokovic.

Following the clash, Sinner expressed delight upon the win, saying that the summit clash was intense and that the past few months have been amazing.

“It’s huge, honestly. It was such an intense final, and we both knew what was on the line. I’m extremely happy. The past couple of months have been amazing.

"We try to work on things, and seeing this result makes me incredibly happy. Another title this year… It’s been an amazing year regardless of what comes in Turin,” Sinner said, as quoted by ATP Tour.