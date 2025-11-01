Rohan Bopanna, Indian Tennis Icon, Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis: 'Officially Hanging Up My Racquet'

Rohan Bopanna, the sensational Indian tennis player and a dynamo in the men's doubles format, has announced retirement from professional tennis, marking the end of an era.

The 45-year-old tennis player shared a heartfelt note on social media platforms, declaring that he is officially stepping down from the sport. The timeless tennis dynamo pulled the curtain on his remarkable career, which lasted for over two decades.

End of an Era: Rohan Bopanna Retires From Professional Tennis

Rohan Bopanna penned down his thoughts in a statement, expressing gratitude to fans, family, friends, doubles partners and his coach throughout his journey in the game.

The Indian tennis titan expressed his journey from Coorg, where he jogged around the coffee estates to develop his stamina, to reaching the grandest heights in tennis and competing in some of the world's biggest tennis arenas.

Advertisement

"How do you bid farewell to something that gave your life its meaning? After 20 unforgettable years on tour however, it's time... I'm officially hanging up my racquet.

Every time I stepped onto a court, it taught me perseverance, resilience to rise, to fight again when everything inside me said I couldn't - and most of all, reminded me why I started and who I am," Rohan Bopanna wrote in his statement.

Advertisement

Rohan Bopanna made his final competitive outing at the Paris Masters 1000, where he teamed up with Alexander Bublik in the men's doubles competition. John Peers & James Tracy defeated Bopanna & Bublik 7-5, 2-6, 10-8 in the Round of 32 competition.

Rohan Bopanna Built A Legacy Like None Other In Tennis

As one of India's most influential figures in tennis, Rohan Bopanna excelled in the men's doubles and mixed doubles over the years. His fearless approach and longevity defied expectations, and he has won multiple accolades while representing India in continental sporting events and the Olympics.

One of Bopanna's biggest career achievements was winning the 2017 French Open mixed doubles title. He also won several ATP titles and was an active competitor on the circuit, irrespective of his age.

The Indian tennis star displayed ultimate resilience, passion and perseverance after he climbed to the World No. 1 doubles ranking at 43 after he won the Australian men's doubles title with Matthew Ebden in 2024.

After calling time on his career in tennis, Rohan Bopanna is looking to contribute further in the game by aiding young tennis aspirants.