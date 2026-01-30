WATCH | Novak Djokovic Commends Carlos Alcaraz On Historic Semi-Final Triumph At Australian Open 2026

Australian Open 2026: World No. Carlos Alcaraz clinched a magnificent victory over German star Alexander Zverev in the men's singles semi-final at the Australian Open 2026, on Friday, January 30.

In the longest-ever semi-final at the Australian Open, Alcaraz sealed a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5 win over Zverev to reach the Australian Open 2026 finals.

The historic semi-final lasted for five hours and 27 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

Novak Djokovic Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz After His Win Over Zverev

In a viral video shared by the official social media handle of the Australian Open, it is seen that Novak Djokovic took out time minutes before his own semi-final clash to congratulate Alcaraz for his resilient performance against Zverev.

In the short clip, it is seen that Alcaraz was recovering following his match when Djokovic came and shook hands with the Spaniard and his team.

"All class, @DjokerNole. Minutes before his own semifinal, Novak took out the time to congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on his epic victory," Australian Open wrote on X while sharing the video.

Carlos Alcaraz To Face Sinner or Djokovic In The Finals

During the semi-finals, Alcaraz sustained an injury, which made it tough for him to clinch a win. During the late third set, the 22-year-old felt discomfort in his upper right leg. Alcaraz was close to clinching a win much before with a three-set win, but the injury made it tough for him.

Alcaraz is just one win away from scripting history. The World No. 1 needs to win the upcoming final match to become the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam.