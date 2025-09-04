Jannik Sinner Storms Into US Open Semis, Italian Tennis Star On The Verge Of Breaking Novak Djokovic's 13-Year-Old Hard-Court Slam Win Streak

Jannik Sinner looks nothing but adamant to win the US Open. The Italian youngster has four Grand Slam titles to his name and he is currently on the hunt to win his fifth. Sinner has already won the Wimbledon this year and he looks like the favourite to win the last Grand Slam of the year. In an all-Italian quarter-final, Sinner barely broke a sweat and cruised past Lorenzo Musetti by 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner Looks To Complete Historic Run

Barring the unfortunate happenings at the summit clash of Cincinnati Open, Jannik Sinner has dominated 2025. The Italian star won the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and he is eyeing to win the third Grand Slam of the year. In the lead-up to the US Open, Jannik Sinner had to pull out of the Cincinnati Open Finals due to illness.

"It was a good performance, I was very solid, I started well, it’s nearly midnight, so thank you all for staying. Obviously we know each other well but you have to take the friendship away for the match. I’m sure that back home, some Italians are not sleeping. It’s a special country and we have amazing support," said Sinner after reaching the semi-finals.

Sinner has been growing from strength to strength and he is just two wins away from racing past Novak Djokovic and becoming the second player in the list of longest men's hard-court slam win streaks. If Sinner manages to win the 2025 edition of the US Open, he will overtake Novak Djokovic's record of having 27 hard-court slam wins.

List Of Longest Men's Hard-Court Slam Win Streaks

Roger Federer: 40 from 2005 to 2008

40 from 2005 to 2008 Novak Djokovic: 27 from 2011 to 2012

27 from 2011 to 2012 Jannik Sinner: 26 in ongoing season

26 in ongoing season Novak Djokovic: 26 from 2015 to 2016

26 from 2015 to 2016 Ivan Lendl: 26 from 1985 to 1988

26 from 1985 to 1988 John McEnroe: 25 from 1979 to 1982

Sinner To Face Felix Auger-Aliassime