Carlos Alcaraz Believes Winning The Australian Open Matters More Than Winning the French Or the U.S Opens

World number 1, Carlos Alcaraz, recently claimed that winning the Australian Open in 2026 would mean more to him than reclaiming his win in the French or U.S. Opens.

While speaking on the Spanish Radio show El Partidazo de Cope, Alcaraz explained that winning the Australian Open has become his priority. Notably, the player has only ever reached the quarter-finals in 2024 and 2025 of the season's first major tournament.

The Spanish player shared, "In 2026, I’d rather win Australia alone than win two repeated Grand Slams. “I’m far from being the best player in tennis or overall, because there are still many players who can beat me, and I’ve lost to many players. I’m not the best, despite the ranking showing that I am."

He was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 by Novak Djokovic in the quarter finals this year.

Carlos Alcaraz Wants To Beat Novak Djokovic

In the same interview, the Spanish player shared that beating the Serbian player has been a long-time ambition of his. He further added that he aims to surpass Djokovic's 24 Grand Slam titles. He shared, "I’d sign for 23 Grand Slams without thinking twice, right now. I want to be the one who wins the most. I want to surpass Djokovic, but 23? That’s no joke."

He further continued, "That’s a goal for the end of my career: to see that I can sit at that table with Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, and Djokovic, and that people also think I deserve to sit at their table at the end of my career."

Alcaraz Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime At ATP Finals' Semi-Final Showdown