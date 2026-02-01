WATCH | Rafael Nadal In Awe Of Carlos Alcaraz's Tactical Excellence In Australian Open Final Against Novak Djokovic

Australian Open 2026: World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has locked horns with Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final match at the Australian Open 2026, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, on Sunday, February 1.

In the summit clash in Melbourne, 22-Grand Slam winner and former tennis player Rafael Nadal has graced the Rod Laver Arena. But this time as a fan. The Spaniard is in the stands to witness Alcaraz taking on Djokovic in the final.

Djokovic had a stunning start to the final after winning the first set. However, Alcaraz made a stunning comeback, winning the second and third sets.

Rafael Nadal Hails Carlos Alcaraz In Australian Open Final

A viral video from the final is making the rounds on social media, showing Nadal applauding Alcaraz's technical brilliance.

Not just Nadal, but former Australian tennis player Ken Rosewall, is also in attendance to witness greatness in Melbourne.

Alcaraz marched into his maiden Australian Open final after beating Alexander Zverev in a five-set thriller. The 22-year-old clinched a 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5 win over the German tennis player in the semi-final on Friday, January 30.

On the other hand, Djokovic outclassed Jannik Sinner in the second semi-final match of the Australian Open 2026. The Serbian sealed a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Sinner to confirm his final berth.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Head To Head

Before the Australian Open 2026 final, the two tennis greats had faced each other nine times. Out of which, Djokovic clinched five wins, while Alcaraz sealed four victories.

The last time they faced in the US Open 2025 semi-final, where Alcaraz clinched a 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 win over the Serbian.