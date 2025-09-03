Carlos Alcaraz Continues His Dominance In The US Open, Races Past Jiri Lehecka To Storm Into The Semis Of The Flushing Meadows

Carlos Alcaraz has been going from strength to strength in the ongoing 2025 edition of the US Open. The 22-year-old second seed Spaniard stormed into the US Open semifinals after getting the better of Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4. The five-time Grand Slam winner is currently at the top of his game and he is yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows. The No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings is up for grabs and Jannik Sinner certainly might be facing the heat from his arch-rival Alcaraz to stamp his authority on it.

Alcaraz Sets The Record Straight With Jiri Lehecka

Carlos Alcaraz had lost to Czech Jiri Lehecka in Doha earlier this year in February. Alcaraz had won the US Open in 2022 and this is the third time he has advanced to the semifinals in New York. "I'm not, but sometimes when I go to the living room, my little brothers are watching my highlights, so I just sit down and watch them. Every time I watch my shots again, it reminds me of the matches," said Alcaraz after his win against Lehecka.

Alcaraz also reflected on the chances of securing the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings. The Spaniard said that he will not put too much pressure on himself and will just look to go out to the court, follow his goals and try to enjoy his time as much as possible. Alcaraz currently has 59 wins and six titles in 2025 and he will look to beat his own record of having a career-best tally of 65 wins and six trophies in 2023.

Earlier, Alcaraz had defeated France's Arthur Rinderknech, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4, and he became the youngest man to reach 13 Grand Slam quarterfinals in the Open Era.

All Eyes On Alcaraz's Next Opponent