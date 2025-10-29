'Didn't Feel Well': World Number One Carlos Alcaraz Reacts To Defeat Against Cameron Norrie And Shocking Exit From Paris Masters

As weird as it may sound, but world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz has been eliminated from the ongoing 2025 edition of the Paris Masters. The young tennis superstar succumbed to a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 loss in his opening match at the hands of 31st-ranked Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Despite dominating the sport across different Grand Slams, Alcaraz has failed to win the Paris Masters in five attempts and it is slowly becoming a hurdle that he is not being able to cross, despite his best efforts.

Alcaraz Reacts To Heartbreaking Defeat

Alcaraz, who was out of action for three weeks due to injury layoff, looked a bit rusty and out of rhythm. He had a promising start to the match, but he seemed to have run out of gas and it costed him the game. The 31st-ranked Norrie made the most of Alcaraz's form as he put up a clinical display in his match against the star player.

Norrie's gameplay caught Alcaraz off guard a few times and he could do nothing but just applaud his opponent's prowess in the game. After the match ended, Alcaraz was honest enough to single out his mistakes and the factors that led to his exit from the Paris Masters.

"I had a lot of practices here, which I was feeling great, feeling amazing, moving on the court, hitting the ball, I didn't feel well today. A lot of mistakes... I had no feeling at all. I'm really disappointed about my level today, and it is what it is," said the Spaniard.

Norrie, who was running high on confidence, said that he stayed true to the word that he had given himself and he made the most of the winning scenario.

