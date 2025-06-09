Carlos Alcaraz Shares Joy with Ball Kids Following Epic French Open Final, Wholesome Celebration Moment Goes VIRAL

World number two Carlos Alcaraz was seen having a wholesome moment with the ball kids at Court Phillipe Chatrier after the French Open Final. The all-time classic summit clash saw the Spaniard emerge as the winner, defeating the number one-seeded Jannik Sinner to clinch his fifth Major Grand Slam title. Alcaraz celebrated with the court's unsung heroes as he relished his clay-court Grand Slam win.

Carlos Alcaraz Celebrates His French Open Title Win With The Ball Kids

The world number one and two in tennis delivered one of the all-time classic matches at the French Open Final. With the coveted prize on the line, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz delivered an absolute slugfest at Court Phillipe Chatrier. History was made as the Spaniard swept a classic win over the number-one-seeded Italian tennis player.

It was a huge moment for Alcaraz as he was back in his winning ways, collecting another Grand Slam title. After the win, Carlos Alcaraz was seen celebrating with the ball kids, and the wholesome moment is winning hearts all over.

In a video circulating on social media platforms, Carlos Alcaraz could be seen playfully walking towards the ball kids, who were lined up in unison after the match-up. Alcaraz jumped in joy as he relished the moment with the kids. They also lined up for a photo with the kids with the Grand Slam title.

Alcaraz Stuns Sinner In A All-Time Classic French Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz produced an astounding comeback in the French Open 2025 and delivered an all-time classic at Stade Roland Garros against Jannik Sinner. The Spaniard pulled off a stunning comeback in Court Phillipe Chatrier as he defeated the top-seeded Jannik Sinner with a 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) lead. The win marked the Spaniard's fifth Grand Slam title win and his second straight French Open title sweep.

In the gruelling five hours and 29-minute match, Jannik Sinner had picked up an early lead in the clash after sweeping the first two sets, but Alcaraz produced a stunning comeback and rallied through with a lead in the remaining three sets. Alcaraz managed to save three crucial points, leaving Sinner frustrated in the fourth set and forcing a decider. The Italian tried to fight back after he forced a tie-break, but the Spaniard pulled off a spectacular comeback win to clinch his fifth Grand Slam title.