Carlos Alcaraz Sustains Massive Setback, World Number 3 Tennis Star Pulls Out Of Madrid Open Due To Injury

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number three-ranked tennis star, has announced that he has pulled out of the Madrid Open 2025. The Spanish tennis sensation will be unable to compete as he is suffering from multiple injury issues and looks for a complete recovery ahead of the French Open. Alcaraz is suffering from leg injuries, which resulted in his withdrawal from the tournament.

Carlos Alcaraz Pulls Out Of Madrid Open

World Number Three Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that he has not yet recovered from the adductor muscle issue, which bugged him during the Barcelona Open Summit Clash. Despite the injury woes and taking a medical timeout, he put up a resilient fight against Holger Rune, who went on to win the coveted title. He also has an injury on his left leg, which has effectively halted his stay in the ATP Masters Event At the Spanish Capital

Alcaraz shared a video message regarding his withdrawal from the Madrid Open 2025 on the social media platform Instagram.

“I won’t be able to play @mutuamadridopen this year. I’ll miss you guys so much! See you next year,” the tennis player captioned the video.

Alcaraz Eyes For A Full Recovery Ahead Of The French Open

Carlos Alcaraz will now miss out on a crucial ATP Masters competition which could have got him some good training ahead of the French Open tournament. The Spaniard played through the pain in Barcelona and looked in supreme form at Monte Carlo to begin his campaign on clay courts. Carlos looked in good tough in the previous competitions before the injury setback.

However, the injuries may not limit Carlos Alcaraz's performance at the Roland Garros when top superstars square off for the ultimate prize of clay court tennis. The Spaniard said that the injury may not be a problem for him as he heads into the French Open, which is set to happen in the next month.