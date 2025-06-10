Carlos Alcaraz To Miss Out On A Huge Chunk Of His French Open Prize Money Despite Defeating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning the final match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros against Italy's Jannik Sinner in Paris | Image: AP

French Open Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz would miss out on a significant portion of his €2.55 million prize money. The World number two defeated Jannik Sinner at the 2025 Roland Garros summit clash, where he pulled off a stunning comeback win. Alcaraz earned the Grand Slam honours as well as a staggering prize money.

But the Spaniard would miss out on a significant portion of the cash he won after toiling for nearly five and a half hours at Court Phillipe Chetrier.

Carlos Alcaraz To Lose Out On Significant Amount Of His French Open Prize Money

World Number Two Carlos Alcaraz delivered a significant outing throughout the French Open to seal a spot in the final. The men's singles summit clash was nothing less than historic after the Spaniard clinched his fifth Grand Slam win. Alcaraz 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (10-2) lead to defeat Sinner and secure the title in the longest-ever French Open Final.

Carlos pulled from behind after losing the starting two sets and delivered one of his finest performances in the Final. The win earned him a staggering €2.55 million prize money, but a significant amount would be slashed off.

Carlos Alcaraz collected a €2.55 million prize money after winning the French Open Men's Singles Final. But as per reports, the Spaniard would lose out on almost 30 per cent of his earnings. As a result, Carlos misses out on at least £639,000 due to extreme French Taxation Laws.

As per DailyMail, tennis players pay taxes depending on the location of the prize money they earn, irrespective of their nationality. Additionally, after the players pay taxes to the local government from the prize money, they need not pay income tax on it again after returning home.

How Much Did Jannik Sinner Win AFter Losing The French Open Final?

World Number One Jannik Sinner delivered a tough fight to Carlos Alcaraz after standing firm in the early rounds to secure a spot in the final. The Italian looked dominant early on, but Alcaraz turned the tables with his exemplary showcase.