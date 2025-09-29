Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Japan Open Semi-Final Match In India?

Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Casper Ruud in the upcoming semi-final match at the ongoing Japan Open 2025, on Monday, September 29, at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST.

So far, Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have faced each other five times in an ATP competition. Out of five, Alcaraz clinched four wins and Casper sealed just one victory. The Spanish sensation will have an edge in the upcoming semi-final fixture over Casper Ruud.

The last time Alcaraz and Casper faced each other was in the Nitto ATP Finals in the Robin Round fixture, where it was the Norwegian tennis player who clinched his maiden win against the world number 1. In their last fixture, Casper Ruud clinched a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Carlos Alcaraz in 2024.

World number 1 and Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz marched into the semi-finals after a stunning victory over American tennis player Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-finals on Sunday, September 28.

Alcaraz sealed a 6-2, 6-4 win over America's Brandon Nakashima in the quarter-final fixture at the Japan Open 2025.

On the other hand, Norway's Casper Ruud sealed a 6-3, 6-2 win over Australian tennis player Aleksandar Vukic in the quarter-finals. With the win, Casper confirmed his spot in the semi-finals.

Check Out All The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Match will take place on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 2:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Match will take place at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan.

How To Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Casper Ruud Japan Open Semi-Final Match Live Streaming?