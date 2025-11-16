Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The ATP Finals Match Live In India?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: The stage is set for yet another clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the summit match of the ongoing ATP Finals Tour, in Turin, Italy, on Sunday, November 16.

The final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is scheduled to start from 10:30 PM IST onwards, on November 16.

As per the head-to-head record between Alcaraz and Sinner, the Spaniard has an advantage in the upcoming fixture over the Italian. Alcaraz clinched 10 wins, while Sinner won five matches against the World No. 1.

The last time Carlos Alcaraz faced Jannik Sinner in the final match at the US Open 2025. In the summit clash, the Spaniard sealed a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over the World No. 2.

Carlos Alcaraz has marched into the final match of the ongoing tournament after a dominating 6-4, 6-1 win over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, on Friday, November 14. On the other hand, Jannik Sinner clinched a commanding 7-5, 6-2 win over Australian tennis player, Alex de Minaur, and confirmed his spot in the final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, ATP Finals Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match will take place on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match will take place at the Pala Alpitour in Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy

What Time Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals Match Start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match will start at 10:30 PM IST onwards.

Where Can You Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals Match On Live TV?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, ATP Finals match will have a live broadcast in India via the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?