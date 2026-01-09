Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Exhibition Match Live In India?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two modern-day titans of competitive tennis, are all set to kick off 2026 against each other. The World number one and two will face off against each other in an exhibition match in Incheon, South Korea.

The upcoming clash will serve as Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's final warm-up ahead of the Australian Open 2026 in Melbourne Park. Given that both of them have engaged in high-stakes competition, expect the exhibition encounter to deliver some Grand Slam-level action.

The Alcaraz vs Sinner rivalry has emerged as a modern-day alternative to the iconic rivalry matches between the Big Three of Tennis – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The exhibition showcase in Incheon, South Korea, would display some elite and competitive racquet action ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The intensity and flair are expected to be high, and the winner would have a psychological edge ahead of the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne Park.

Advertisement

Also Read: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Leave Door Open To Join Forces and Compete In Doubles Action

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition Match Live Streaming Details

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition Match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match will take place on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Advertisement

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition will take place at the INSPIRE Arena, Incheon, South Korea.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match will start at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday (16:00 local time).

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match will not be telecast live in India. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Exhibition match?