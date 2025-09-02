Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The US Open Quarter-Final Match Live In India?

The US Open action enters an electrifying stage where the stakes are high and the competition gets intense. World number two Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns against the number 20-seeded Czech tennis star Jiri Lehecka.

The Flushing Meadows would be lit up with excitement when two rising forces in the realm of men's tennis would attempt to stand and deliver to keep their chase for the title alive.

Carlos Alcaraz To Battle Jiri Lehecka With Semifinal Spot On The Line

Carlos Alcaraz has been in blazing form so far at the US Open Tennis Championships. The Spaniard did not drop a single set in the competition so far, having breezed through Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, Luciano Darderi and Arthur Rinderknech.

The world number two is the favourite to win and seal a spot in the semifinal. Alcaraz's explosive playing tactics and court coverage make him an instant favourite among the fans.

Jiri Lehecka has put up solid work by constantly securing the momentum in New York. The Czech star has shown aggressive strokeplay with flat groundstrokes and a strong serve to seal a spot in the quarters.

Despite putting up a strong performance, Lehecka has had some consistency issues, which Alcaraz could use to his benefit.

The head-to-head numbers favour Carlos Alcaraz as he stands 2-1 over Jiri Lehecka. Their last meeting took place at the Queen's Club, where the Spaniard secured the win in three sets.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match will take place on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, from 10:10 PM IST onwards.

Where Will The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match Take Place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows – Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

How To Watch The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka US Open Match live on the JioHostar app and website with a subscription.