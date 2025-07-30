Casper Ruud Joins Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Holgar Rune On Team Europe For Laver Cup 2025

The sport of tennis is not usually a team game, but the Laver Cup - an exhibition tournament recognised by the ATP and a brainchild of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal - has become synonymous with pitting the best tennis stars of Europe against those from the rest of the world.

And the Team Europe line-up to take on Team World in the Laver Cup 2025 is now complete, as Casper Ruud has joined Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Holgar Rune in the team.

Team World will see Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Joao Fonseca fly the flag for them in the tournament.

Ruud Excited For Laver Cup 2025 Return

This is the fifth straight edition of the tournament in which Ruud will be part of - he first played in 2021 and has not skipped the tournament since then.

"The Laver Cup is incredible, bringing together Europe, with its rich tennis history, to take on the rest of the world. I love representing Europe, and doing my best for the whole continent, not just my country. The team aspect is unique – getting to play alongside guys who are usually my rivals and to support each other is something we don’t experience often," Ruud said.

He added that he is excited to play in the Chase Centre at San Francisco, given he is a big fan of the Golden State Warriors.

Format of The Tournament

This year's Laver Cup will run from September 19th until September 21st and it will be played in the standard format.

That means there will be three singles matches and one doubles match played on every single day of the tournament.