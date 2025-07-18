Ons Jabeur Takes Bold Step Forward After Not Being 'Truly Happy On The Court' Following Wimbledon 2025 Walkover

Three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur has announced that she is taking a hiatus from playing competitive tennis. The women's tennis player has been having performance issues due to her medical history, as she has battled through injury challenges. After the walkover at Wimbledon 2025, the 30-year-old Tunisian player has announced that she is taking a step back and putting herself as a priority.

Ons Jabeur Announces Hiatus, Says She Hasn't ‘ Truly Felt Happy’

Ons Jabeur has had a difficult time while being in action in women's tennis. Once ranked as the world number two in the WTA tour, the Tunisian tennis player has struggled to perform well in the Grand Slam tournaments as she failed to go past the round of 32. The walkover in the first round of the Wimbledon 2025 Championships against Bulgaria's Viktoria Tomova was her latest setback, as she failed to continue after taking a medical timeout because of breathing difficulties.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist has announced on social media that she has been pushing herself to the brink while battling injuries and other significant challenges. But Ons Jabeur believes it is now time to take a step back from the game.

"For the past two years, I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges. But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now.

"Tennis is such a beautiful sport. But right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, to heal, and to rediscover the joy of simply living," Ons Jabeur said in a statement on social media.

Ons Jabeur Has Been Battling Issues For A While

Over the past few years, Ons Jabeur has showcased promising skills and has become one of the top-ranked WTA players. The Tunisian tennis player had reached the Wimbledon Ladies Singles Final in 2022 and 2023 against Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondroušová, but emerged as the runner-up. The 30-year-old had also reached the US Open Final in 2022.

While the Tunisian had failed to secure the win, she made history after becoming the first woman since Serena Williams to reach the final at the All England Club and Flushing Meadows.