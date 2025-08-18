Cincinnati Open Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz In India?

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pose for a picture ahead of men's singles final at Wimbledon 2025 | Image: X/@Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face each other for the 4th time in the Cincinnati Open final at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Mason in Ohio. Alcaraz will have the perfect opportunity to avenge his defeat in the Wimbledon final a few weeks ago.

Alacaraz got the better of French Térence Atmane 7-6 (4), 6-2 to book a marquee showdown. The lanky Italian once again relied heavily on his first serve and ended Atmane's dream run. On the other hand Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-4. 6-3 to set up another final with his counterpart.

This event can be dubbed as the warmup for the upcoming US Open, which is scheduled to start on August 19 with a star-studded mixed doubles event.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Cincinnati Open Men's Singles Final Live Streaming



When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2025 men's final match be played?

The Cincinnati Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place on Tuesday at 12:30 AM IST.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2025 men's final match be played?

The Cincinnati Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be played at Lindner Family Tennis Centre in Mason, Ohio.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Cincinnati Open 2025 men's final in India?

Unfortunately, the Cincinnati Open men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will not have a live broadcast in India.

