Published 06:20 IST, October 4th 2024

Coco Gauff rallies against qualifier to reach China Open semis against Spain's Paula Badosa

Sixth-ranked Coco Gauff again made a slow start and had to rally to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to make the China Open semifinals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva during the women's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
06:20 IST, October 4th 2024