Published 06:20 IST, October 4th 2024
Coco Gauff rallies against qualifier to reach China Open semis against Spain's Paula Badosa
Sixth-ranked Coco Gauff again made a slow start and had to rally to beat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to make the China Open semifinals.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Coco Gauff celebrates after defeating Yuliia Starodubtseva during the women's singles quarterfinals match of the China Open tennis tournament, at the National Tennis Center in Beijing | Image: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim
