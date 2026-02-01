Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Carlos Alcaraz On Winning Maiden Australian Open Title: 'Joy To Watch'

Australian Open 2026: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Carlos Alcaraz for winning his maiden Australian Open title after defeating Novak Djokovic in a thrilling four-set final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Tendulkar hailed Alcaraz's patience throughout the Grand Slam tournament.

"What stood out at the Australian Open was Carlos Alcaraz's patience. In the longer rallies, he stayed composed, kept his opponent under pressure, and chose his moments smartly. And the way he covered the court, so quick and precise, was a joy to watch! Congratulations @carlosalcaraz! What a valiant effort from @DjokerNole as well," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Advertisement

The World No. 1 Alcaraz scripted history as he became the youngest player to complete the Career Grand Slam after lifting his maiden Australian Open title on Sunday, according to the ATP.

The 22-year-old Spaniard achieved this historic feat after defeating his rival and Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the Melbourne final to earn his seventh major crown.

Advertisement

The world No.1 defeated 10-time Australian Open champion Djokovic in a thrilling four-set final (2-6 6-2 6-3 7-5) to etch his name into the record books. Alcaraz won the final in three hours and two minutes.

Alcaraz also became the sixth man in the Open Era to achieve the Career Grand Slam, according to the ATP. Notably, this was also Alcaraz's first Melbourne final since his Australian Open debut.

According to the ATP, only four players have completed the Career Grand Slam in the 21st century. Djokovic was the most recent to do so, in 2016, followed by Rafael Nadal (2010) and Roger Federer (2009). With this, Alcaraz, 22, has cemented his place among the legends.