WATCH | Daniil Medvedev's Shocking Midcourt Outburst After Photographer Creates Chaos During US Open: 'Why Are You Shaking?'

US Open 2025: Sunday night was dramatic during the US Open match between Daniil Medvedev and Benjamin Bonzi. The incident took place when Medvedev was down two sets and an advantage on the third, serving at 5-4. That is when Bonzi was struggling to find a first serve in, and a photographer walks right in the middle.

Immediately, the chair umpire called the cameraman out and asked him to leave the court. The umpire then announced, “Ladies and gentlemen, because of the delay caused by an off side interference, first serve has been granted,” thereby giving Bonzi a chance to replay the point.

‘Are you a man?’

This did not go down well with Medvedev, who was already trailing. He then walked up to the umpire in a rage and started to shout, “Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong, huh? Guys, he wants to leave. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour.” Then he goes on to ask, “What did Reilly Opelka say?”

This is not the first time Medvedev has done this. Back in 2019, he claimed that when the crowd booed him the, that inspired him to up his game.