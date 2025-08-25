'Hopefully I Can Keep It Going' - Did Novak Djokovic Hint at Retirement After US Open 2025 Opening Match Win?

The US Open 2025 may have started with a victory for Novak Djokovic, as he saw off Learner Tien in straight sets to get his Grand Slam campaign at Flushing Meadows underway in the best possible manner. However, after the game he admitted to feeling the after effects of not playing a match in months.

Djokovic had not played a tennis match since the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals, which he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets - and he said he was still learning how to deal with his fitness now that he's in his late 30s.

"I wish I had Learner Tien's age - when you come to the late 30s it's about learning how to preserve the energy for what matters," Djokovic said.

"I still have the flair, I still have the drive, and you guys give me the energy. Hopefully I can keep it going," he told the crowd.

Djokovic Left Concerned By Fitness

He admitted he was left surprised by how quickly he was feeling the after effects physically, adding that he has no injury concerns but that he was struggling to stay afloat all the same.

"I started great just over 20 minutes, first set, I felt really good. Then some long games to start the second set... I really was surprised how bad I was feeling in the second physically.

"It's slightly a concern. I don't know. I don't have any injury or anything. I just struggled a lot to stay in long exchanges and recover after points."

It does raise questions as to when he will finally decide to call it quits, as he has openly said in the past that he's in the final stages of his career.

Djokovic Bests Other ‘Fab 4’ Members

But Novak Djokovic's victory against Tien meant that he became the first player since 1968 to win 75 straight opening-round matches at the Grand Slams, and interestingly 55 of those wins came in straight sets.