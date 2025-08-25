Updated 25 August 2025 at 16:23 IST
Novak Djokovic Greets Young Fan With An Adorable Forehead Kiss After He Tries To Get Serbian Legend's Attention: WATCH VIDEO
Novak Djokovic got off to a strong start in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic defeated USA's Learner Tien in the first round by 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.
US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic started his campaign in the Flushing Meadows in a dominating manner. The 38-year-old Serbian is currently on the hunt for his record 25th Grand Slam and he has now stormed into the second round. The Serbian legend, with 24 Grand Slams to his name, has already cemented his place in the legacy of greats. Djokovic defeated USA's Learner Tien in the first round of the U.S. Open by 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2.
Djokovic Greets His Young Fan With Forehead Kiss
In an adorable clip from the ongoing 2025 edition of the US Open that is now going viral, a young fan tried to get Novak Djokovic's attention by waving a cap while the tennis star was in a conversation with the umpire amid his US Open 2025 game. The video, which has been shared by US Open's official handle, showcases the young kid calling Djokovic.
Watch The Video Here
Interestingly, the 38-year-old acknowledged the young fan's presence and greeted him with an adorable kiss on his forehead. Djokovic also greeted other kids who were in complete awe of the tennis superstar.
Here's How Djokovic Greeted The Young Fan
Djokovic has been trying to win his record-breaking 25th title for a very long time now, but injuries are keeping him away from what can be one of the biggest achievements of his career. Djokovic survived two semi-final defeats in the Roland Garros and Wimbledon prior to the ongoing US Open.
Djokovic Fights Through Pain To Reach Second Round Of US Open
"This is my 20th US Open. My opponent today is 19 years old, he’s literally half my age, which is incredible. At this stage of my career, it’s really about learning how to preserve energy for what matters. The body doesn’t recover as fast as it used," said Djokovic after the match, who sustained a foot blister during the match.
Djokovic also became the first player since 1968 to win 75 straight opening-round matches at the Grand Slams. Djokovic is all set to face American Zachary Svajda in the second round.
