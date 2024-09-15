Published 17:54 IST, September 15th 2024
Davis Cup: Ramkumar-Balaji pair loses must-win doubles, India suffer sixth defeat against Sweden
After losing both the singles on Saturday, India needed to win the third rubber to stay alive in the tie but Ramkumar and Balaji went down 3-6 4-6 in one hour and 19 minutes.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
N. Sriram Balaji | Image: Asian tennis Federation
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:54 IST, September 15th 2024