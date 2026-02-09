Dhakshineswar Suresh: A New Star Is Born In Indian Tennis

India's rising tennis landscape now has a new hero in Dakshineswar Suresh, who made history in the Davis Cup qualifiers tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru.

The 25-year-old stood tall against the mighty Dutch challenge, securing victories in singles action and then in doubles action alongside Yuki Bhambri.

Despite being under intense pressure, Dakshineswar Suresh shone bright like a diamond, helping India secure a historic victory in the qualifiers in such a prestigious competition and solidifying the nation's position in the game.

Dakshineswar Suresh, also fondly known as 'DK', did the unthinkable to put India on the global map.

Who Is Dakshineswar Suresh?

Born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Dakshineswar Suresh moved to Chennai to advance his career and worked on his craft under the guidance of coach Rajeev Vijaykumar. His modern and power-oriented approach has helped him dictate rallies and secure points on crucial occasions.

DK played collegiate tennis at Wake Forest University in the US, providing him with great exposure to feature in competitive tennis events. He went on to become the top-ranked college tennis doubles team with Holden Koons in the NCAA.

Suresh made his debut in the ATP main draw at the 2024 Winston-Salem Open. He received a wild card in the doubles main draw alongside Luca Pow. He went on to become a member of India's Davis Cup squad that defeated Switzerland.

Dakshineswar Suresh stunned the world when he defeated former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the World Tennis League in Bengaluru.

Dakshineshwar Suresh Makes History In Davis Cup

India's Dakshineswar Suresh turned out to be a force for the nation in the high-stakes Davis Cup Qualifiers tie against the Netherlands. The 25-year-old pulled off three wins, winning both his singles matches, defeating Guy den Ouden and Jesper de Jong.

Suresh then paired up with Yuki Bhambri to defeat Sander Arends and David Pel 7(7)-6(0), 3-6, 7(7)-6(1). DK has accomplished a rare feat in India's Davis Cup history.

